Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with police arrested a United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) worker, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Saturday.
"Indian Army in a joint operation with police apprehended a ULFA (I) cadre from 9-mile area, Jagun, Tinsukia on September 6. The apprehended cadre has been handed over to the police for further investigation," a tweet by the official handle of the Eastern Command of Indian Army read.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Assam: ULFA-I cadre held in joint operation by Army, police
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:07 IST
Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with police arrested a United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) worker, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Saturday.