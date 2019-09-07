Assam: ULFA-I cadre held in joint operation by Army, police

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with police arrested a United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) worker, Eastern Command of the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"Indian Army in a joint operation with police apprehended a ULFA (I) cadre from 9-mile area, Jagun, Tinsukia on September 6. The apprehended cadre has been handed over to the police for further investigation," a tweet by the official handle of the Eastern Command of Indian Army read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

