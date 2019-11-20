Assam: Under Arundhati scheme, bride to get 10-gram gold if she is 18 and matriculate

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government has approved the Arundhati Scheme under which 10 grams of gold will be provided free of cost to the bride.

However, he said that there are some criteria to avail the benefits of the scheme including the age requirement.

"Assam government has decided that it will give one tola (10 gram) of gold if a marriage is solemnised and registered. If you register a marriage, there will be a minimum age which is notified as 18 and 21 years for bride and groom," Sarma told reporters.

"We have approved that particular scheme now. Any marriage which is registered, the bride will get Rs 30,000 from the state government to purchase gold," Sarma added.

"But you should meet the age criterion to avail the benefit. They also have to be matriculate. It is part of our women empowerment policy so that in Assam we can establish the age of marriage 18 and 21 years and also you get a society which is full of educated boys and girls. This effort is in that direction," he said. (ANI)

