Assam: Union Minister inaugurates 18th Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 18th edition of Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Memorial Football Tournament at the Nehru Maidan at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

As per a press release from Army and Union Minister's PRO, the tournament has been organised every year by the Indian Army in honour and memory of the brave son of Assam, Captain Jintu Gogoi, who made supreme sacrifice for the country in the Batalik Sector during Operation Vijay in 1999.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, teams from all the states of the North-east will participate in the football tournament, celebrating the essence of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The brave son of Assam, Captain Jintu Gogoi is a source of inspiration for all of us. He made supreme sacrifice for our country for freedom, honour and respect. As we gather here today to celebrate the brave-heart, we must try and imbibe what the sport - football - in this case, teach us. The bond of brotherhood, team-building, playing for honour & respect, team before the player and so many others are being exemplified through these games of sport. As we join hands to build a new India, under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, I believe the youth of today can source courage, determination and inspiration from the sacrifice of Capt Jintu Gogoi to contribute and build a better tomorrow and stronger country."

Sonowal graced the inaugural occasion as the Chief Guest.

Some of the major highlights of the tournament also include combat free fall, small team insertion & extrication, fly past by helicopters, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamba, Bhangra, Khukri dance along with a performance by a cultural troupe including a singer of national repute.

The event was also graced by Lt Gen R C Tiwari, GOC Spear Corps, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, Oil India Ltd and Bimal Bora, Minister Assam Government.



The mesmerising event was attended by over twenty thousand strong audience comprising of Sponsors, Media Houses, Influencers/ Bloggers of Assam and the local populace of Upper Assam.

The event was full of exciting and dynamic performances that included perofrmaces of Local Band, Military Jazz and Pipe Band, Combat Free Fall, Small Team Insertion, Kallaripayutu, Mallkhambha, Bhangra, Unarmed Combat and performance by local kids.

The event also witnessed the Trophies displayed alongside the Twenty-Four Team Captains with Tournament and FIFA songs being played.

Speaking during the occasion, the Army Commander shared his personal connect with the brave-heart when he was the instructor of Capt Jintu Gogoi, VrC at Officer's Training Academy, Chennai.

Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated and thanked Indian Army and Oil India Limited for organizing the event at such a grand scale.

He also emphasized that such events will give the youth of Upper Assam opportunities for achieving bigger goals in sports.

The Tournament will be played from 15 to 22 February at four venues simultaneously at Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi with 24 teams from 8 states of North East. Closing Ceremony is scheduled on February 22.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command also attended the event. (ANI)

