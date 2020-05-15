Assam urges Centre to extent lockdown to battle COVID-19

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state has written to the Cental Government urging it to extend the ongoing lockdown from May 18.

Notably, the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

"We have sent our written recommendation that we want this lockdown to be continued. Let the Government of India take a view on this because it is not a single step. After recommendations many steps have to be considered," he said while speaking to reporters.

"Assam has also conveyed its views on the relaxations it wants in the fourth phase of the lockdown," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

