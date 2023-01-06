Assam: Vigilance, Anti-Corruption arrest police constable for taking bribe

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): A police constable was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Assam's Dhemaji district on Friday.

The arrested police constable was identified as Niran Dhar Pawe.

The officials said a complaint was received on Friday at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption with the allegation that Niran Dhar Pawe, Constable (UB) of Police of Bordoloni Out Post under Gogamukh police station in Dhemaji district was negotiating payment of a bribe from the complainant.



Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, as per the FIR, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 as a bribe in order to facilitate relief to her son-in-law from a criminal case being investigated in Bordoloni Out Post.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on the premises of Bordoloni Out Post. Constable (UB) Niran Dhar Pawe was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station under the relevant Section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

