Assam: Week-long celebrations of Lachit Barphukan's 400th anniversary begin

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): The week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan began with various uniformed men and women on Friday participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces.

The march past started from Guwahati's popular landmark Khanapara Veterinary College playground to the state capital Dispur, covering a distance of around 4 kilometres.



On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to light up earthen lamps at their homes on the occasion of Lachit Diwas on November 24.



The last leg of the celebrations will be taken to the national capital - Vigyaan Bhawan -- from November 23 to 25.

Sarma said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the exhibition on November 23 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the occasion as chief guest on November 24 and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in the valedictory function on November 25.



A book on Lachit Barphukan will be released and a documentary on the great warrior will also be screened at Vigyan Bhawan.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural programme at Sunder Park on November 23.

Sarma said efforts are on to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the warrior both within and outside the state. He said plans are on the anvil to hold programmes on Lachit Diwas in other parts of the country.

He said that he would request the Chief of the Army Staff to hold a memorial lecture and to institute an award after the great warrior and to present it to the best cadet every year. Moreover, the Chief Minister said he would request the NCERT to include a chapter on the legendary warrior.

Exhorting the officials to leave no stone unturned for the smooth conduct of the event in Delhi, the Chief Minister discussed threadbare with the Ministers in charge of committees such as invitation and reception, accommodation, transportation, food, media and publicity, venue management and decoration, exhibition committee, cultural committee, seminar committee, open session committee, medical committee, the traditional portrayal of Ahom culture, etc regarding various matters of importance.

He asked the Chief Secretary to depute more officers to Delhi so that every invitee from Assam is taken care of during their entire stay in Delhi. Help desks will be set up in the railway station and airport. A control room has also been set up in the Assam House for the smooth conduct of the event.

Lachit Barphukan was the commander-in-chief of the Ahom army in the historic battle of Saraighat fought in 1671. Lachit Barphukan along with his brave men put up a very tough formidable resistance against the Mughal's invasion into the land of Assam and thwarted their advance.

Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of the greatest military heroes of India. (ANI)

