Assam withdraws advisory against travel to Mizoram

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Assam government on Thursday revoked its travel advisory to Mizoram after the two states agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-State border for maintaining peace.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development and said, "Pursuant to signing of Joint Statement between Assam and Mizoram today at Aizawl, interalia, to maintain peace and harmony between two states, Assam has withdrawn the Travel Advisory issued on 29 July, 21."

He also posted the copy of state government's order withdrawing the order that said, "In view of the joint statement issued today i.e. August 5 by the representatives of the Governments of Assam and Mizoram, the Travel Advisory issued dated July 29 is hereby withdrawn." After the July 26 border incident in which six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed, the Assam government had advised its residents to avoid travelling to Mizoram.

Mizoram Chief Minister welcomed his counterpart's decision and thanked Assam government for the initiative. "Thank you Government of Assam. Let Peace returns!" tweeted Zoramthanga.

Earlier today, after a meeting between ministers and officials of the two states in Aizawl, the state governments of Assam and Mizoram issued a joint statement in which they agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and their chief ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions.



In the joint statement, both the states agreed to maintain peace in the inter-State border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by the Centre in this regard.

"Both the State Governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-State border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the States shall not send their respective Forest and Police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict have taken place between the Police forces of the two States during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam -- Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj. Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram," the statement reads.

The representatives of the government of Mizoram conveyed condolences for the loss of lives on July 26 and conveyed best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Representatives of the governments of Assam and Mizoram agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. Following the incident, six companies of CRPF were deployed to the disputed area as neutral forces.(ANI)

