Assam zoo welcomes female giraffe after 8 years

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): As part of an exchange programme, a female giraffe was on Saturday brought to Assam Zoo cum Botanical Garden from Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan in Patna.

The exchange programme was approved by Delhi's Central Zoo Authority.

Speaking on the same, Divisional Forest Officer, Tejas Mariswamy, said that a giraffe has been brought to Assam zoo after eight years.

He also informed that a male giraffe will also reach soon to the zoo.

The giraffe was welcomed to the zoo by state Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya. Now, visitors can see giraffe during their visit to the zoo. (ANI)