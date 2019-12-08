Assamese student unions stage protest against CAB

Guwahati (Assam) /New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday carried out a protest march with torches in Guwahati to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB).

CAB, which seeks to give Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians if they entered Indian from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh or before December 31, 2014, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Earlier in the day, all Assamese Students Association also staged protest against the CAB at North Campus in New Delhi.

"Just because the Central and state governments have numbers in their hand, they want to impose Citizenship Amendment Bill on the people of India and people Assam and northeast. This Bill is against the Assam accord but it is also against the Constitution. The Assam accord clearly mentions cut off date as March 25, 1971, but then the CAB extended this date to December 31, 2014. This would divide Assam on the lines of religion," a protestor Bhattacharya told ANI.

Students also showed placard written, 'Say no to CAB' and 'Oppose CAB' at the protest site.

"There is unemployment and identity crisis in the northeast especially in Assam and Tripura because they don't have inner line permit. If this is passed, then demography will be changed. Are we are to make a Hindu nation? We are a secular country," Sheikh Tabassum, a student said. (ANI)

