Assam's coronavirus tally reaches 2,937: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday confirmed 102 new COVID-19 positive cases in the state, taking the total count to 2,937.

At present, there are 2,145 active cases while 784 people have been discharged from hospitals so far in the state.

Five people have succumbed to the infection in Assam.

India saw another day of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 9,987 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases crossing 2.66 lakh. (ANI)

