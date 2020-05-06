Assam's COVID-19 count at 44

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): One person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases in the State to 44 on Tuesday including 32 discharged, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The positive person has a travel history of West Bengal.

"One person from Kokrajhar district, with a travel history of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19. Total COVID-19 patients in Assam now stand at 44. Active cases are 11, Discharged 32, Death 1," Sarma tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry website, 46,711 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far including 13,161 cured and 1,583 deaths. (ANI)

