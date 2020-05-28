Assam's COVID-19 tally increases to 682

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Assam rose to 682 after 16 new cases were reported in the state, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Out of the 16 cases, six each were reported in Golaghat and Hojai, two in Darrang and one each in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup.

The total number of cases in Assam includes 613 active cases, 62 discharged and four deaths, said Sarma.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,45,380, including 60,491 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,167 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

