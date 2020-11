Dispur (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Assam reported 248 new COVID-19 cases and 555 discharges on Saturday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,08,637, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state include 2,00,936 discharges and 940 deaths. Active cases at 6,758.

India recorded 50,357 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday taking overall cases in the country to 84,62,081. (ANI)