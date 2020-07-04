Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): A case was filed against Dhrubajit Choudhary, an assistant professor at Assam's Dibrugarh University, on Saturday, for uploading and sharing a video of sexual nature.
While speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Srijit T said, "A video of the man and his lady friend in a compromising position was shared and has gone viral. We interrogated the involved parties and have seized his phone, laptop and all other digital evidence. A team has been sent to recover another camera in Amolapatty."
A case under section 67 of the IT Act has been filed against the accused, the police said.
"It's not a problem if they both have consensually participated, but uploading and sharing the video is a big crime," the SP added.
Dibrugarh Police will arrest and forward the accused today.
Information about the identity of the woman in the video remains undisclosed. (ANI)
Assam's Dibrugarh University professor arrested for posting obscene video
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:41 IST
