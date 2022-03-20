Assam's Kaziranga National Park witnesses highest-ever footfall in 12 years

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve saw a tremendous rise in tourist footfall, the park authorities said on Sunday.

The globally renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve received over two lakh visitors which was the highest in the last 12 years. The national park's revenue also topped up the charts, crossing a total of Rs 4.5 crores.

According to the park authorities, a total of 2,20,027 lakh Indian visitors and 733 foreign visitors had visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site.





The number of foreign tourists visiting the national park had dipped in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the recent relaxations in the COVID-19 regulations help soar the tourists in great numbers.

Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) said that compared to the previous year more tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park this time.

"Over 2.20 lakh tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park in 2021-22 so far and this is the highest number of tourists visiting the park. We have so far collected revenue of Rs 4.47 crore from tourists," Gogoi told ANI.

The average footfall is expected to be even higher as the national park remains open till the end of May month.

"Two more tourist months in this year are available for the tourists for visiting the park and we hope that the tourists in huge numbers will visit the park and we will be able to earn even more revenue. The number of visitors to the park this year is highest compared to previous years," Gogoi said. (ANI)

