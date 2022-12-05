Assembly bypoll: Odisha's Padampur sees 75.89 pc voter turnout till 5 pm

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Odisha's Padampur till 5 pm, as six assembly seats in five states of the country went to polls on Monday.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Padampur saw 75.89 per cent voting- the highest among all the other assembly seats undergoing elections, i.e., Bihar's Kurhani, Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar saw a 57.90 per cent voter turnout, the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan saw a 66.87 per cent voter turnout, and Chattisgarh's Bhanupratappur saw a voter turnout of 70 per cent.



It is pertinent to mention that Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli recorded a voter turnout of 54.50 per cent while Rampur recorded the lowest voter turnout of 31.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, elections for the Parliament constituency seat of Mainpuri and Gujarat are also underway, which saw a total of 51.89 pc and 59.11 pc voting till 5 pm.

Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has fielded his daughter-in-law and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav. She is pitted against BJP's former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. (ANI)

