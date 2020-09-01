Assembly committee finds Facebook 'complicit' in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly headed by Raghav Chadha has, prima facie, found Facebook "complicit" in northeast Delhi violence and decided to summon officials of the social media giant in order to examine them on "oath and determine on their culpability".

"The committee through its Chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020 on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions before the Committee and thus deciding to summon Facebook officials in its next meeting in order to examine them on oath and determine on their culpability," said an official release by the Committee.

The committee has also urged the need for an independent investigation leading to the filing of a supplementary chargesheet in the ongoing cases related to Delhi violence.

The committee had earlier called upon other expert witnesses which have deposed before the committee and have contributed some invaluable insights. The committee aims to expeditiously resolve the current issue in hand, it added in the statement. (ANI)

