Assembly elections: Union Minister Athawale addresses poll rally in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale addressed a poll rally on Monday at Tsemenyu district, Nagaland, for the party's candidate Ar Loguseng Semp.

"Today's rally is not a public rally but a Republican rally as the party has a strong candidate and he will be the architect of the Tsemenyu district," he said.

Terming Dr B R Ambedkar as the leader of all communities, he said, "The Republican Party of India is contesting with eight candidates from Nagaland. The party stands for all communities and sections of society regardless of caste or creed. The RPI is in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India."

Further, he also said that if Semp gets elected, he will personally talk with the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a cabinet seat to him.

Ar Loguseng Semp, also seeks support from his supporters stating that five candidates are in the fray from 12 Tsemenyu seat, and it is going to be a tough fight.

Acknowledging the visit of the Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale, Semp said, "It has boosted the confidence of the people and the party in general. I will work for better development of the district and upliftment from the grassroot level so that the people get benefit from every scheme and opportunity available".

Republican Party of India (A) is contesting on eight assembly segments of Nagaland including 47-Aboi, 49-Tamlu , 51-Noksen and 52 Longkhim Chare.

Nagaland will poll for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. (ANI)