Assembly elections were discussed in Congress core group meeting: Surjewala

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): A core group of the Congress leaders met on Wednesday and held discussions about the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"The meeting was all about assembly elections and we met under the leadership of AK Antony," said Surjewala.

"The Leader of Opposition (LoP) will be decided by CPP Chairperson," he said.

On June 1, Sonia was elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party for the fourth consecutive term after the General elections.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul had offered to step down from the party president post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recently held General Elections. (ANI)