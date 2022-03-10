Assembly Poll results: BJP workers begin celebrations in Lucknow, say "UP mein Baba"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Celebrations kicked off at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Lucknow as State Assembly polls counting indicated that BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with the party crossing the majority mark of 202 seats as per the Election Commission of India.

BJP workers were seen holding party flags playing Holi at the party office in Lucknow. They were raising slogans "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba".



In addition, Gorakhpur MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan distributed sweets as the early trends indicated a sweep for the party in Uttar Pradesh.



"Modi Ji has always asked party workers and ministers should always work on the ground level and has brought us this win. This is the beginning of Ram Rajya," he said.

According to early trends, BJP is leading on 247 seats in UP followed by Samajwadi Party on 111 seats.

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh also said that people have rejected dynastic politics, and voted for the development.

"People have rejected dynastic politics and voted for development. We never thought that BSP will do so poorly. Samajwadi Party had also fought cleverly. I just want to say that political parties will have to work on the ground for the public," Singh told ANI.

Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan is leading from Rampur constituency and Swami Prasad Maurya who is contesting UP Polls as Samajwadi Party candidate is trailing from Fazilnagar assembly seat.

On the other hand, OP Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is leading from BJP's Kalicharan on Zahoorabad constituency, according to ECI.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)