Assembly polls: BJP seeks suggestions from public for 2022 poll manifesto to make UP number 1

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started taking suggestions from the public for its 'Sankalp Patra' (poll manifesto) and for this party leaders are reaching to every house with a postcard and Toll-free number to make UP number 1, party sources informed on Tuesday.

"BJP has started taking suggestions for 'Sankalp Patra' where leaders are meeting sections of the society. Also, volunteers will knock on every door with a postcard to take their suggestion, and if anyone wants to give suggestion verbally can use a toll-free number," UP BJP sources said.

According to sources, these suggestions will help BJP to understand the need of the public and help the party to make a manifesto for all sections of the society.

The Post card read that 'reach us to give your vauable suggestion through this letter or missed call us at 7505403403'.

In 2017, BJP followed the same strategy and took suggestions from the people for its poll manifesto. The party emerged triumphant winning over 300 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.





Dr Pushkar Mishra, a member of the BJP's Election Manifesto Committee said, that the party has received lakhs of suggestions from different sections of the people based on their expectations.

"We had received huge success in 2017 by creating an innovative manifesto. We hope that we will achieve success in 2022 also as BJP is preparing its 'Sankalp Patra' based on public expectations. Till now, we have got lakhs of suggestions from different sections of the public."



"To take Uttar Pradesh to the first position on the scale of development, a state-wide campaign was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15 on the theme of 'Uttar Pradesh Number 1, sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara', under which suggestion boxes have been kept at 30,000 places in the state to seek suggestions from the public," he added.



Mishra further said that the party has kept over 27,000 boxes at BJP Shakti Kendras and the rest 3,000 have been kept at different places.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats. (ANI)

