Assembly polls: BJP workers continue celebrations after party's win in 4 states

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party workers continued celebrations outside the BJP office in Mumbai as the party sweeps Assembly elections 2022 in four states including Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

In the video, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, MLAs Ashish Shelar and Nitesh Rane were seen dancing together.



Meanwhile, BJP's Goa in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also received a warm welcome outside Maharashtra Assembly after the party's win in Goa Assembly elections 2022.



After his arrival, Fadnavis, while addressing media persons in Mumbai said, "Uttar Pradesh is just a tableau" while the electoral fray in Maharashtra is yet to come.

"Now the fight will be in Mumbai, the fight of municipal polls... we won't be against any party, we'll be against bribery and corruption... Uttar Pradesh is just a tableau, Maharashtra is yet to come," Fadnavis said.

He also congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the UP polls victory. "I'd like to congratulate Yogi Ji as 'Bulldozer Baba's' bulldozer worked. BJP workers who went to Uttar Pradesh have increased BJP's glory... you wiped out Samajwadi Party and BJP won again," he said.

Further, he took a potshot at Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party and said that their fight is with NOTA. "Sena means 'BJP Sena' not Shiv Sena...Their (Shiv Sena) fight is with NOTA, not BJP...(In Goa), NCP and Sena's votes are even less than NOTA...Those who claimed to topple Pramod Sawant have themselves lost," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party has won retained power with impressive victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa giving a big jolt to the Opposition. (ANI)