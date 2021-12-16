Assembly polls: EC team reaches Punjab to review poll preparedness

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): A high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reached here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of poll preparedness in the state ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

The team comprised of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

The Commission's team also comprised of three Deputy Election Commissioners, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Vyas and T Sreekanth, besides Director-General Sheyphali B Sharan.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju received the full commission at the Mohali Airport here and warmed reception was accorded at the meeting venue in Chandigarh.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)