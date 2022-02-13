Assembly polls: Goa Cong writes to Chief Electoral Officer against channel spreading 'fake' news; demands FIR

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 13 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state against a news channel alleging that it is spreading "fake news" attempting to misguide voters ahead of Assembly elections and demanded an FIR against the channel.

State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer said that the news channel "has broadcasted fake news on YouTube which includes manipulated/fabricated/fake video claiming Congress MLA candidates have been sold off."

Terming it as "completely fake", he said that the content is "meant to influence voters on the eve of elections with a malafide intention."



The Congress leader also asked the Chief Electoral Officer to take step steps to take down the channel's content from YouTube.

"Request you to take immediate action including directing the Cyber cell of Goa Police to immediately register an FIR on the said channels its owners and reporters and also to immediately take steps to take down the content from YouTube, to prevent unfair practice of affecting the election process and to ensure free and fair poll. Taking down the video and issue a public notice warning public of such fake news," the letter read.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

