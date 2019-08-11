Assembly polls: JJP enters into alliance with BSP in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Just like the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Haryana assembly elections look all set to see a three-cornered contest as Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday entered into a poll alliance.

The announcement of the alliance was made at a joint presser by BSP's Satish Mishra and Dushyant Chautala. Interestingly, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat.

"We will work for the progress and development of Haryana hand in hand. We should work together in the state. We hope that there will be a coalition government in the state with a complete majority," said Chautala while speaking to ANI.

Speaking to ANI, BSP leader Mishra said: "There will be history written in Haryana. Mayawati Ji has given blessing to this alliance. JJP will contest on 50 seats and BSP will contest on 40 seats."

This will be the first time the BSP has entered into an alliance to contest the assembly polls in the state, Satish Mishra, BSP MP, pointed out.

JJP along with BSP will organise a huge rally on the occasion of birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25.

"It would be the official launch of our campaign. It will be a huge rally," said Chautala. However, both the leaders parried the question when asked who would be the alliance's chief ministerial face.

The newly formed alliance of two regional parties hopes to consolidate the votes of Dalits and influential Jats in the state ahead of the polls to 90-member assembly. However, the three-cornered contest, with Congress being another contestant, is likely to help the ruling BJP.

The two parties hope to fill the vacuum of principal opposition as the BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is hoping for a thumping return to power.

The JJP hopes that the three-cornered contest would not be the same as witnessed in the Lok Sabha polls. "The situation before October 2018 and after that are different. Now 70 to 80 per cent of Chaudhary Devi Lal loyalists have joined the JJP," added Chautala.

Claiming that the state has been mismanaged by Khattar, junior Chautala said the alliance is for the larger good of the people.

"The way the social fabric is torn, both of us -- JJP and BSP -- will contest Haryana assembly election together. We should work together in the state. This has been decided after a long time," said Chautala when asked for the need of an alliance.

"A new history will be written in Haryana. People are fed up with the present dispensation. Mayawati Ji has given blessing to this alliance, " added Mishra.

The two leaders claimed that this decision has been taken after consulting cadres up to the booth level.

On being asked why both are sure of their alliance's victory, Chautala said: "The Chief Minister of Haryana has burnt the state four times, and his arrogance will cost BJP in the state."

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place in October 2019 to elect 90 members of the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

