BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra (Left) and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala (Right). Photo/ANI
BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra (Left) and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala (Right). Photo/ANI

Assembly polls: JJP enters into alliance with BSP in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Just like the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Haryana assembly elections look all set to see a three-cornered contest as Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday entered into a poll alliance.
The announcement of the alliance was made at a joint presser by BSP's Satish Mishra and Dushyant Chautala. Interestingly, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where it had to suffer a humiliating defeat being unable to secure even a single seat.
"We will work for the progress and development of Haryana hand in hand. We should work together in the state. We hope that there will be a coalition government in the state with a complete majority," said Chautala while speaking to ANI.
Speaking to ANI, BSP leader Mishra said: "There will be history written in Haryana. Mayawati Ji has given blessing to this alliance. JJP will contest on 50 seats and BSP will contest on 40 seats."
This will be the first time the BSP has entered into an alliance to contest the assembly polls in the state, Satish Mishra, BSP MP, pointed out.
JJP along with BSP will organise a huge rally on the occasion of birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25.
"It would be the official launch of our campaign. It will be a huge rally," said Chautala. However, both the leaders parried the question when asked who would be the alliance's chief ministerial face.
The newly formed alliance of two regional parties hopes to consolidate the votes of Dalits and influential Jats in the state ahead of the polls to 90-member assembly. However, the three-cornered contest, with Congress being another contestant, is likely to help the ruling BJP.
The two parties hope to fill the vacuum of principal opposition as the BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is hoping for a thumping return to power.
The JJP hopes that the three-cornered contest would not be the same as witnessed in the Lok Sabha polls. "The situation before October 2018 and after that are different. Now 70 to 80 per cent of Chaudhary Devi Lal loyalists have joined the JJP," added Chautala.
Claiming that the state has been mismanaged by Khattar, junior Chautala said the alliance is for the larger good of the people.
"The way the social fabric is torn, both of us -- JJP and BSP -- will contest Haryana assembly election together. We should work together in the state. This has been decided after a long time," said Chautala when asked for the need of an alliance.
"A new history will be written in Haryana. People are fed up with the present dispensation. Mayawati Ji has given blessing to this alliance, " added Mishra.
The two leaders claimed that this decision has been taken after consulting cadres up to the booth level.
On being asked why both are sure of their alliance's victory, Chautala said: "The Chief Minister of Haryana has burnt the state four times, and his arrogance will cost BJP in the state."
The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to take place in October 2019 to elect 90 members of the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:34 IST

After 3 hours operation, Indian Navy rescues family of Army man

Belagavi [Karnataka], Aug 11 (ANI): Crossing floodwaters, sugarcane fields, barbed fences, and electric lines, a team of Navy officers covered a distance of more than 20 km to rescue the family of an Army man in Chandur village of Belagavi district, which is hit by massive floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Woman tied to tree, beaten up over allegations of...

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a woman was tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by villagers here on Saturday over allegations of child-lifting.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:19 IST

Water starts receding, situation will be back to normal soon:...

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The water in flood-hit districts of Belagavi and Uttar Kannada has started receding and the situation will soon be back to normal, said Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:03 IST

Siddaramaiah accuses Centre of ignoring Karnataka floods, seeks...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Central government of ignoring the flood situation in Karnataka and demanded an assistance of Rs 5,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:52 IST

Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway closed following landslide

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Badrinath Highway was closed at Lambagad slide zone area here on Saturday evening following a landslide amid incessant rain in the region, said officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:49 IST

Gujarat cop carries children on shoulders for 1.5 km in...

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a show of bravery, a police constable carried two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 kilometres to rescue them from the floodwaters in Kalyanpur village of Morbi district in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:47 IST

Uttarakhand: Boulder, debris fall on road, Thal-Munsiyari Road blocked

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Due to unrelenting rains in parts of Uttarakhand, Thal-Munsiyari Road near Banik here has been shut on Sunday after boulders and debris blocked the road.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:39 IST

Karnataka: IAF rescues six people stranded near Narayanpur dam

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Six persons, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded near Narayanpur Dam in Raichur district, were rescued by a Mi-17 helicopter, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:36 IST

West Bengal: Zomato executives on indefinite strike against...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Food delivery app Zomato has again made headlines as its executives in Howrah went on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork contending, doing so hurts their religious sentiments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:36 IST

Delhi: 27-year-old man live-streams suicide on FB, probe underway

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A 27-year-old Bengal man, who was living in Delhi as a tenant, live-streamed his suicide on Facebook from his rented apartment in Shahdara on Sunday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:28 IST

Punjab CM urges Pakistan not to back out from Kartarpur corridor...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Pakistan not to back out from its commitment to building the Kartarpur corridor, a long-pending demand of Indian Sikhs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:09 IST

UP: Woman given triple talaq after being thrashed by in-laws

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A woman was admitted to a hospital in Najibabad area of the district after her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq and thrashed her over demands of dowry.

Read More
iocl