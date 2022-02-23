Assembly polls: UP records 49.89 pc voter turnout till 3 pm

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 49.89 per cent till 3 pm in the fourth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday.



According to the Election Commission of India, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Pilibhit with 54.83 per cent till this time followed by Lakhimpur Kheri with 52.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hardoi continued to witness low voter turnout till 3 pm with 46.29 per cent followed by Unnao with 47.29 per cent.

The other constituencies such as Sitapur recorded 50.33 per cent, Lucknow 47.62 per cent, Raebareli 50.84 per cent, Banda 50.08 per cent, and Fatehpur 52.60 per cent.

