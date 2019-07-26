Aswini Hospital to get ultra-modern facilities in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board run Aswini Hospital will be developed with ultra-modern facilities for the benefit of devotees, board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said here on Friday.

"The hospital's modernisation works are undergoing at a fast pace and it will be completed within three months," Reddy told reporters here.

Flanked by board officials, Reddy inspected the hospital, a solid waste management plant and dumping yard here.

He also said that the cancellation of L1, L2, L3 VIP break darshans is yielding good results. "Now darshan for ordinary devotees are available for almost 2 hours more", he stated. (ANI)

