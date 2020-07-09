Asymptomatic COVID 19 patient alleges hospital fraudulently billed him for medicines, seeks Health Minister's help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): An asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient on Wednesday alleged that a private hospital provided fake medical bills to him and to his father and sought the help of the Health Minister to resolve the problem.

Vijaya Kesari, a patient at the Private Hospital said, "Me and my father, Yadagiri Rao Kesari were admitted at a Private Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. However, we both are asymptomatic. My father was admitted to this hospital for some health issues on 25th June."

"After admitting to the hospital, we have only got medical receipts and fraudulent charges for the medication which were not given to us. When we questioned them, they were trying to discharge us and are asking not to question about anything and they are hiking the room rent charges," Kesari said.

Sharing his experience, Kesari said, "I do not understand, why am I obligated to pay these unethical and fraudulent charges when they did not endure those services to me. I barely took any antibiotic tablets and my father is also taking the same but they are charging us for the things which they haven't given."

Seeking the help of the Health Minister, Kesari said, "I request the health minister to help me out of this situation and resolve it as soon as possible." (ANI)

