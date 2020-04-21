Asymptomatic persons are silent spreaders of COVID-19: Dr M Wali

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Asymptomatic persons are silent spreaders of COVID-19 they are unaware of the fact that they are carrying the coronavirus, said Dr M Wali on Monday.

"Asymptomatic persons are silent spreaders of COVID-19 as patients have no visible symptoms. If a person has come in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive in 10 days, then two antibodies or immunoglobulin will be formed in his body -- IGG and IGM," Dr Wali told ANI.

"As you remember, the way in which the result was negative in the sixth test of Kanika Kapoor. So, even after recovering, they have to use the mask for at least two weeks and have to remain quarantined," added Dr Wali, former honorary physician to the President of India.

"The testing should be done properly. In many cases, it is seen that people who were tested negative for COVID-19 were found positive after some days. There is a need for quality testing," added Dr Wali. (ANI)

