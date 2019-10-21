At 107, Sikkim's oldest voter felicitated by polling team for casting vote

South Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): At 107 years of age, Sumitra Rai is the voter">oldest voter of Sikkim who exercised her franchise on Monday and was felicitated by a polling team here in appreciation of her dedication towards being a dutiful citizen.

The polling team at the Government Secondary School in South Sikkim' Kamrang felicitated Rai who came to vote despite being in a wheelchair. She proudly showed off her voter id card on arrival at the polling booth under Poklok Kamrang Assembly Constituency.

"Sumitra Rai, 107, cast her vote today at Government Secondary School, Kamrang Polling Station under 10 Poklok Kamrang Assembly Constituency. The voter">oldest voter of Sikkim was felicitated by the polling team. #SpiritofDemocracy," a tweet by the PIB read.

Voting is currently underway for three assembly seats in Sikkim - Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok.

The incumbent Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is contesting from the Poklok Kamrang seat and it is mandatory for him to be elected to the state assembly in order to continue heading the state cabinet.

Six candidates each are fighting from the two other constituencies, with former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, founder-president of the Hamro Sikkim Party, contesting from Gangtok.

Voting for the by-elections began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue till 6 pm today.

Apart from Sikkim, by-polls are being held in four seats in Assam and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya in the north-eastern part of India. (ANI)

