At 6,050, Covid cases sees sharp upward spiral in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): As many 6,050 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Thursday's tally of 5,335 cases, the Union health ministry said.

Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 28,303 with a daily positivity rate of 3.39 per cent, the Health ministry stated further in its release.

Further, 3,320 recoveries in the last 24 hours to the overall count of people cured of the infection to 4,41,85,858, the bulletin stated, adding that the overall recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent.

Under the nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 cr precautionary doses), of which 2,334 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry further stated that the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.02 per cent.

Amid the rising Covid cases across the country, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said lawyers are free to appear virtually and need not be in courts.

"We saw newspaper reports on rising Covid cases. Lawyers can use hybrid mode. If you choose to appear online, we will hear you," said the CJI.

The Supreme Court had reverted to the physical hearing mode of adjudication of cases from April 4, 2022, after taking into account the low infection rate and the number of Covid cases in Delhi and across the country.

The apex court has been successfully experimenting with the hybrid method -- a combination of physical and virtual -- of hearing for quite some time.

The Supreme Court has also started live-streaming the Constitution bench proceedings through the Supreme Court app and YouTube even after the resumption of physical hearings.

Taking note of rising Covid cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Omicron sub-variant, which is circulating in the country currently, has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there was no need to worry.

However, the minister said that there was a need to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. (ANI)