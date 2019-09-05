At 74-years, Andhra woman becomes oldest woman ever to give birth

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A 74-year-old has become the oldest woman to give birth to twins at a hospital here on Thursday, according to Doctor Umashankar, Director of Ahalya Hospital.

"Today morning, we conducted a Caesarean operation on 74-year old, Erramatti Mangayamma, who delivered twin girls. The operation went smoothly and there were no health complications. Each baby weighs approximately two kilograms each and both are healthy," Umashankar told ANI over the phone.

The doctor added that Mangayamma had conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) process.

"She had approached our hospital last year for getting a baby through IVF method. After primary tests, we admitted her and began the procedure. Mangayamma was able to conceive in the first attempt, in this January," Umashankar added.

Mangayamma hails from the Nelapartipadu village in East Godavari district. She had gotten married to Rajarao, a farmer, in 1962 but had remained childless for 57 years.

According to the doctors, she is being kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under constant monitoring.

They also added that the hospital has arranged for voluntary donors as Mangayamma is unable to breastfeed the twins.

Prior to this, 70-year-old Daljinder Kaur was considered to be the oldest woman in the world to give birth. The woman hailing from Haryana delivered a baby boy in 2016 following an IVF process. (ANI)

