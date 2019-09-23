Lakshmi working at Bhopal Junction Raiway station. Photo/ANI
Lakshmi working at Bhopal Junction Raiway station. Photo/ANI

At Bhopal's railway station meet Lakshmi, the woman coolie

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:45 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): At the Bhopal Junction Railway Station here, a 30-year-old woman stands out as she makes her way amidst the hustle of commuters.
Donning the uniform of a railway porter, the woman Lakshmi carries the badge of Coolie number 13, which belonged to her husband who passed away earlier in July this year.
Lakshmi hurries through the platform approaching passengers alighting from the train offering them assistance in carrying their luggage
The mother of an eight-year-old, Lakshmi says she decided to take over her husband's job as she wanted to fight her difficult circumstances and provide a good life to her son.
"I do not have any other source of livelihood and I need to work for my son. With his job, I manage to earn Rs 50 to Rs 100 in a day," she says.
Lakshmi, along with her son, is currently living with her parents as even her in-laws have passed away.
The job of a coolie is a physically demanding but Lakshmi says she has no other option as she could not get an education.
"Yes, it is difficult but I have no other choice. I must do something for my son so that he completes his education and make something out of his life," says the first woman coolie of Bhopal Junction.
"I want a permanent job as this job doesn't pay well and there are also days when you do not earn anything," she adds.
Lakshmi also credits her fellow coolies who help her get work and lift the heavy luggage of passengers.
Mahesh Prajapati, a fellow coolie says, "Sometimes, passengers tell her that the luggage is too heavy for her. Then we explain her circumstances to the passengers and then they allow her to help. Sometimes, if the luggage is too heavy for us, we often ask her to assist and then we pay her share accordingly."
"We are asking the government to give her a Group-D job. We have also written a letter to our representatives," says Prajapati.
Many passengers at the station are also pleasantly surprised by seeing a woman coolie at the station who is breaking stereotypes.
"Society will think what they want but she wants to become independent and work for her son. So, we should support her. She is an example for those who want to make it on their own," says a fellow porter.
Meanwhile, Lakshmi continues her daily job bustling through the station looking for people who need her assistance. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:24 IST

Man rescued after he threatened to commit suicide in a hotel

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A 31-year-old man was rescued after he threatened to commit suicide in a private hotel in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:22 IST

Mumbai: Man arrested on charges of rape, criminal intimidation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Based on a complaint, Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man in Juhu police station area on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:08 IST

Jodhpur HC dismisses Asaram Bapu's plea challenging life term in...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jodhpur High Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu challenging the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:57 IST

Kerala: 3 men, including father, arrested for sexually abusing teen girl

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Three men, including the father of a 12-year-old girl, were arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing the teenager in Thirurangadi town of Malappuram district, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:42 IST

Sonia, Manmohan meet Chidambaram in Tihar jail today

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday met former union minister P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:32 IST

We are striving to provide one medical college for every two...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government is striving to provide at least one medical college for every two districts in the state. He said that the government is working on the plan to establish 15 more new medical colleges fr

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:20 IST

Rajasthan: Police parade, in underwear, 13 men accused of...

Alwar (Jaipur) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A total of 13 men, accused of helping dreaded Haryana gangster Vikram Gurjar, alias Papla, break out from a police station earlier this month were paraded in their underwear by police through the market area in Behror on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:15 IST

Army Chief should not become part of govt's poll campaign, says NCP MP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Monday questioned why Army chief Bipin Rawat is talking about Balakot now and said that he should not become part of the government's poll campaign.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:14 IST

NPR and Digitisation of census would translate to many benefits...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone of Janganana (census) Bhawan here saying digitisation of census will translate to many benefits for the people of the country and National Population Register (NPR) would help the government solve many

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:12 IST

Govt launches internet facilitation centre in Pulwama for students

Pulwama (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jammu-Kashmir administration has set up an internet facilitation centre at the Deputy Commissioner's office here to aid students of Shopian and Pulwama following inconvenience caused due to internet and communication restrictions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:03 IST

Jodhpur HC dismisses Asaram Bapu's plea challenging life term in...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jodhpur High Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu challenging the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:53 IST

Not a flight risk as lookout circular issued against me,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Calling CBI's claim that he was a flight risk as "preposterous", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday told the Delhi High Court that there was no possibility of him evading the "process of law" as a Lookout circular (LOC) has already been issued against h

Read More
iocl