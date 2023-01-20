At G20 Working Group Meeting in Kerala, delegates greeted with rangoli designs

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 20 (ANI): Delegates arriving in the capital city of Kerala here on Friday to participate in the meeting of G20 Health Working Group were treated to captivating Rangoli designs.

Day 3 of the Health Working Group meeting on Friday.



Ahead of the final day of the first G-20 Health Working Group meeting people are seen making rangoli.



The first Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency commenced in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday called health an integral part of G20 agenda and said that New Delhi's chairmanship will aim to build on the efforts and proposals laid down by previous health working groups and G20 leaders.

The MoS also stated during her address that G20 countries have consistently worked to promote coordinated efforts among its members to achieve good and equitable health for all.

In a significant milestone, India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the troika features three developing and emerging economies.

The Union Health Ministry said India plans to host a side event along with each HWG meeting to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. These include side events on Medical Value Travel and Digital Health; a workshop on collaborative research on drugs, diagnostics and vaccines, and a co-branded event on Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. (ANI)

