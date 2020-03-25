At home, pray for people who are working while risking their lives: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus and urged people to pray for those who are working while putting their lives at risk.

"While staying at home, remember and pray for people who are working while putting their lives at risk. Remember the doctors, nurses, paramedics, pathologists who are working day and night to save lives, hospital admn, ambulance drivers, ward boys, serving others in these tough times," Modi said in his address to the nation.

"Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society and neigbourhoods, roads and public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about the media persons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads and going to hospitals, to give you correct info," he added.

Modi said that social distancing is the only option to fight against coronavirus and asserted that it is for every citizen of the country, including the Prime Minister as well.

"People are hearing and watching the worldwide situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic in the news. They are also seeing how the most empowered nations have become helpless in the face of this pandemic. It is not that these nations are not making efforts or lack resources, but the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly, that despite all their efforts, the challenge is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

"The result of a two-month study of these countries, and what the experts are saying, is that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus. That is to remain apart from each other and stay confined to your homes. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus. If we have to stop the spread of coronavirus, we have to break the cycle of infection," he underlined. (ANI)