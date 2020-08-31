At Hyderabad's annual Muharram procession 'Bibi ka Alam', people flout Covid norms

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A large number of Muslim devotees gathered to participate in the 'Bibi Ka Alam' procession carried out on Sunday at the Old City area in Hyderabad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in history that the historic 'Bibi Ka Alam' was taken out on a Van instead of an elephant. Visuals from the site showed participants flouting social distancing norms.



The procession takes place every year in the first month of the Islamic calendar on the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura. Like many other religious occasions this year, this also took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

