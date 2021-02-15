At LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Yathra, D Raja slams PM Modi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 14 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Communist Party of India (CPI) National General Secretary D Raja on Sunday inaugurated the Vikasana Munnetta Yathra of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The Yatra will be led by CPI MP Binoy Viswam to the southern parts of the state, from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking during the event, Raja questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention behind visiting states where the elections are due, and said, "Why Narendra Modi is hopping all over the states where elections are due?"

He said PM Modi is "desperate" and could understand the anger of the people. "Otherwise, Modi should have met the representatives of the farmers," he said.

Slamming the Centre on three newly elected farm laws, the CPI leader said that PM has no time to go and interact with farmers.



"These three agricultural laws are not in the interest of the country, or the farmers. So please withdraw these laws, repeal these laws. This is what the farmers are asking. But Modi has no time to address their concerns, their problems." he said.

Raja claimed that the Prime Minister is "brazenly arguing" for the private sector, and is only "bothered about corporate houses".

"PM Modi claims Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, sab ka Vishwas. People should ask him, Aap Kisan ka Saath he, Aap mazdoor ka Saath he, Aap Kiska Saath hai? Modi is with Ambanis, Adanis, with corporate houses, and big business houses. This is the first time in the history of India, a Prime Minister is shamelessly, brazenly arguing for private sector. PM Modi, you should read the political-economic history. Modi doesn't bother about the poor people. Modi bothers about a few corporate crony capitalists. He thinks, serving their interest is serving the nation," CPI leader said.

He further claimed that in the name of "cow", BJP ruled states are causing disharmony among the people. "They are creating hatred among the people and attacking the minorities, Dalits and Adivasis. We are seeing such things from Karnataka to UP. In the name of Love Jihad, what is happening? Attack on Muslims and other minorities," he stated.

Taking a dig that PM Modi's 'Andolan Jeevi' comment in Parliament, Raja called himself an 'Andolan Jeevi, and said "I have fought for the people's lives. We are all Andolan jeevis." (ANI)

