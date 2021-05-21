Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Bodies of at least 13 Naxals were recovered on Friday from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.
According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.
The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal's broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
At least 13 Naxals killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, encounter underway
ANI | Updated: May 21, 2021 09:38 IST
