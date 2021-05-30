Thane (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): At least seven people have lost their lives after a slab of a residential building collapsed in Thane's Ulhasnagar late Friday night.
"Seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a building so far...some people are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway," Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. (ANI)
At least 7 dead in building collapse in Maharastra's Thane
ANI | Updated: May 29, 2021 04:58 IST
