At least 7 killed in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): At least, seven people were killed and eight others were injured in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area, police said on Tuesday.

The building collapsed at 11 am today on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations. (ANI)

