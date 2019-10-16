Ants crawling inside an eye of Balchandra Lodhi after his death at Shivpuri district hospital
Ants crawling inside an eye of Balchandra Lodhi after his death at Shivpuri district hospital

At MP hospital, ants found crawling inside eye of dead man; CM orders enquiry

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:47 IST

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a case of negligence by Shivpuri district hospital, wherein ants were found crawling on the eye of a dead patient.
Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wrote, "This is highly insensitive that the ants were crawling on the dead patient at a district hospital in Shivpuri. Such incidents are a shame for humanity and cannot be tolerated. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and a strict action will be taken against those found guilty."
Balchandra Lodhi (50), suffering from Tuberculosis, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. After five hours, he died and patients admitted to the same ward informed the medicos about it. Despite recieving information around 8.30 am, the staff neglected it.
The doctor who was on duty also visited the ward at around 10 am but neglected Lodhi. Later, the ants were removed by the deceased's wife named Ramshri Lodhi while he was lying dead on the hospital bed. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:44 IST

Former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout quits BJP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Senior leader and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout on Wednesday resigned from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), accusing the party of sidelining and ignoring him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:39 IST

Ram Temple not political issue, but matter of faith of entire...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Wednesday said that Ram temple is not a political issue instead it is a topic connected to the faith of the entire Hindu society.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:37 IST

Yogi govt failed to pit Muslims, Hindus against each other over...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Lashing out at the BJP, SP leader Azam Khan, said that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government failed in its attempt to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:33 IST

Siliguri: With spike in dengue, Health dept. lays light traps to...

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): With a spike in dengue cases, light traps were laid by the health department to collect mosquitoes in ward 21 area under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:17 IST

Fadnavis would be re-elected as Maharashtra CM: Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis will retain his chair after the upcoming Maharashtra polls as the BJP will win with a thumping majority.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:09 IST

SC asks Centre to produce orders before it relating to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to place on the record before it all the orders relating to restriction, shutdown and detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:08 IST

'Doob maro': PM tells those questioning link between Art 370 and...

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Hitting out at "political opportunists", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that there is no need to question the link between abrogation of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections as Jammu and Kashmir and its people are "children of Maa Bharti".

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:03 IST

BJP incharge of J-K Avinash Rai Khanna meets village headmen

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday held a meeting with village headmen in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:02 IST

Moving car catches fire in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, driver safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A moving car caught fire at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Andheri Link Road on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:57 IST

CCB raids two dance bars in Bengaluru, probe underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two dance bars here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:56 IST

Jalpaiguri forest officers seize Bengal tiger skin, arrest two...

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The officers of Belakoba forest range on Wednesday seized a 14 feet long Bengal tiger skin and arrested two Bhutanese nationals in connection with the case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:49 IST

Hyderabad: Techie suffering from bipolar disorder commits suicide

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A man working at a leading IT company committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building in Gachibowli here, police said.

Read More
iocl