At Republic Day Parade - a moustache statement!

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Major Abhishek Nair from Grenadiers regiment and Captain Vikas Sahu from the Army Air Defence have especially grown big moustaches to represent their regiments at the Republic Day parade.

Asked about his moustache, Nair said most of the troops in the Grenadiers come from the states of Rajasthan and Haryana where keeping big moustaches is a trend.

Nair, who is a Malayalee from Kerala, said, "In honour of our troops, we keep this big moustache and we prepare for it months in advance."

The Army Air Defence Corps will for the first time take part as a marching contingent in the parade on January 26.

During the Republic Day Parade this year, for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial before the parade.

This would also be the first time that the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs. (ANI)

