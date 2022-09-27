ATAGS guns in advanced stage, user trails conducted successfully: Defence Sources

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) gun is in the advanced stage as user trials have been conducted successfully and left with few procedural trails, informed defence sources on Tuesday.

"ATAGS is a Greenfield project, designed and developed through a successful partnership between DRDO and the Indian private sector. User trials have been satisfactorily conducted; a few procedural issues are being taken care of. It is a good system worthy of induction," according to the sources of the Defence establishment.

Sources also revealed that the Indian army is ready to induct more K-9 Vajra to enhance firepower support for Mechanised Formations. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval has been received for the induction of additional regiments.

"Previous induction has enhanced the Indian Army's capability manifolds in terms of firepower and shock action. Vajra - Self-Propelled Gun roars in high-altitude areas along the northern borders. The system has already been validated and deployed in high altitude areas along Northern borders," it added.



Sources mentioned that the Indian army sees the country transforming as "Atmanirbhar" in loitering munition technology and graduating as a global leader.

"Keeping in league with the prospective battlefield requirements, the Indian Army has already contracted Loitering Munition System thereby augmenting our surveillance; target acquisition and precision strike capability. We are also in the process of procuring indigenously designed and developed, advanced Loitering Weapon System with enhanced strike capability," it said.

It further said that they received enthusiastic responses from the Industry wherein many firms have expressed their capability to manufacture the weapon system," as per sources.

Defence establishment sources added the Advance Fire Control Automation is fielded in Indian Artillery along Northern Borders.

"Upgraded version of an automated fire control system for artillery weapon system fielded for all artillery units deployed along Northern Borders. Its capability enhanced to deliver artillery firepower in the swift time frame and with more accuracy," the source highlighted.


