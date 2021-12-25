Atal Bihar Vajpayee most popular leader of country after Pandit Nehru: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Vajpayee has been the most popular leader of the country after Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking to the media here in Mumbai, Raut said, "Atal ji was the most popular leader of the nation after Pandit Nehru. When Nehru ji was the prime minister, Vajpayee ji was in the parliament and Nehru Ji used to respect him a lot. Vajpayee Ji was the leader of the whole country. He was not bound to a single ideology."



"He sure had a Hindutvawadi ideology and identified himself as a Hindu. But he also believed in national unity and equality. He has been the biggest leader of this century," he added.

Further taking a veiled dig at the Centre by quoting their mantra, Raut said, 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' suits Vajpayee Ji only. I believe Atal Ji led the country even in the difficult times."

"We will always remember his contribution to Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. There are two leaders who should be attributed for what BJP is today. One of them is Vajpayee ji and another is Advani ji. Atal ji is not with us, but his memories will always stay with us," he added. (ANI)

