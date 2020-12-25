Atal Bihari Vajpayee's national service will always be focus of inspiration for us, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary, stating that his thoughts and dedication to the progress of the country will always give us the strength to serve the nation.

He paid floral tributes to the BJP stalwart at the 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "Offered floral tributes at Sadaiva Atal on the birth anniversary of the most revered Bharat Ratna Atal ji. Atal ji's thoughts and his dedication to the progress of the country will always give us strength to serve the nation."



"Salutations to the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who started the era of development, welfare of the poor and good governance in India and a life devoted to the nation. Atal ji's duty and national service will always be the focus of inspiration for us. Atal ji's commitment to work and service to the nation will always be the center of inspiration for us," he added.





Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as the 'Good Governance Day'.

The later leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.



The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994. (ANI)

