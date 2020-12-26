Atal Tunnel to remain closed for one hour today for maintenance work

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Atal Tunnel in Rohtang will remain closed today from 11 am to 12 pm for the maintenance work, said the Lahaul Spiti Police.

The South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel is located at a distance of 25 km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 metres.



The 9.02 km long tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres between Manali and Leh and the time by about four to five hours. (ANI)

