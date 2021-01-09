Athawale condemns violence at US Capitol, says he will talk to Trump over phone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has condemned the violence at the US Capitol and said he will speak to American President Donald Trump over the phone.



"It is not only an insult to the Republican Party but also to America and democracy. That is why we are expressing our displeasure. I will try to speak to him (Donald Trump) over the phone," the Republican Party of India (A), president said.

Four persons and a Capitol police chief were killed after several protesters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and roamed the corridors as tens of thousands gathered outside in support of Trump's claims of election fraud. (ANI)

