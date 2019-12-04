Athawale demands university exclusively for SC students

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and demanded a university exclusively for the scheduled caste students.

"I have written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, demanding a university exclusively for the scheduled caste students. Ramesh Pokhriyal Ji is a good friend of mine. He has given me assurance. I also had words with him on Tuesday for about half an hour," Athawale told ANI here.

Athawale said that he has requested Pokhriyal to build a university similarly like the one in Madhya Pradesh made by the government.

"I have also asked for a reservation for the Scheduled Castes in deemed and private universities. The development of the university will also create a positive environment for the students belonging to the backward classes," he said. (ANI)

