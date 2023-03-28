Atiq Ahmed to be produced in Prayagraj court today, security deployed outside Umesh Pal's residence

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the hearing in the Umesh Pal abduction case in MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, security was deployed outside his residence. Security has also been deployed outside the residence of his advocate.



District Bar Association, Prayagraj said that the hearing will not be held in any other cases except the Umesh Pal abduction case today in the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj.

"Letter is written to Minister of District Advocates Association by Presiding Officer of MP MLA Court. A request also has been made to pronounce a verdict on March 28 itself," Association said.

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician and an accused in the case, was brought from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini jail on Monday after an over 24-hour long drive from Gujarat.

He will be produced today before the court in connection with the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Security has been heightened at the court.

Security was beefed up outside Naini jail and a heavy deployment of uniformed personnel was seen outside the jail premises.

Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged.

Stepping out of Sabarmati jail here Ahmed told reporters waiting outside that a conspiracy was is being hatched to kill him on the pretext of following court orders.

"Court Ke Kandhe Par Rakhkar Hume Maarna Chah Rahe Hai (They are using the court's orders as a pretext to get me killed)," Atiq Ahmed said as he was being escorted inside a police van by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police.

Ahmed is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Previously, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma on Sunday said that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

"Court has fixed March 28 as the date for the pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case...All the accused have to be produced before the Court in this matter. To produce Mafia Atiq Ahmed before Court, an accused in this case, a police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," the Commissioner said. (ANI)