Atiq Ahmed's convoy enters Madhya Pradesh, briefly halts in Shivpuri while enroute to Prayagraj jail

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): The convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed entered Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Monday morning, a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police took his custody to transit him from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj jail.

Atiq Ahmed has to be produced in a special court tomorrow for the verdict in a kidnapping case. Atiq Ahmed is among the accused who will be produced in court.

Atiq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out by a 45-member team of Uttar Pradesh police from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Jail where he was lodged and is currently en route to Prayagraj jail.

The convoy reached Rajasthan's Kota hanging bridge late at night today. It halted for a while at Tathed in Kota.

Earlier on Sunday, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said that Atiq is to be produced before a court on March 28 in connection with a kidnapping case, the verdict of which is slated to be pronounced on the same day.

"Court has fixed March 28 as the date for the pronouncing the verdict in an old kidnapping case...All the accused have to be produced before the Court in this matter. To produce Mafia Atiq Ahmed before Court, an accused in this case, a Police team has been sent to Sabarmati jail," the Commissioner said.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

As per the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours. (ANI)